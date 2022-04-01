U.S. to provide Ukraine with supplies in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons

 Contact Us
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that the United States would provide Ukraine with supplies and equipment if Russia deployed chemical or biological weapons.

Published April 01,2022
The United States is providing Ukraine with supplies and equipment in case Russia deploys chemical or biological weapons, the White House said on Friday, underscoring that this would not compromise domestic preparedness in any form.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the supplies were being provided given a warning by the United States and other countries about the possibility that Russia could deploy such weapons in Ukraine and might be planning a "false flag" operation to lay the groundwork for such an attack.