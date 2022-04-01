CITY NEAR UKRAINES CAPITAL LIBERATED FROM RUSSIAN TROOPS - MAYOR

Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Bucha , near the capital Kyiv , from the Russian army, its mayor said on Friday.

Anatolii Fedoruk announced in a video message that Ukrainian soldiers' battle to save Bucha ended in victory.

"Today, our armed forces achieved a great victory in the Kyiv region. And we will expect a great victory in Ukraine," Fedoruk said.

The Russian war against Ukraine , which started on Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the European Union , US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,232 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,935 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have also fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.



