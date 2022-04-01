News World At least 13 people killed in road accident in northern Nigeria

DPA WORLD Published April 01,2022

At least 13 people died in an accident in Nigeria's north-western state of Jigawa on Friday, a police spokesperson said.



Jigawa state police spokesperson Lawan Shiisu Adam told dpa that the accident involved a cattle truck that was carrying livestock and several passengers.



"The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control, killing 13 passengers while many others were injured," he said of the accident that occurred on Friday morning.



Some of the people sustained serious injuries, he said.



There are frequent road accidents in Nigeria and often, many people are killed. Many of the accidents are caused by reckless driving, vehicles that are in poor condition and bad roads.







