Austrian neo-Nazi rapper sentenced to 10 years in prison

An Austrian rapper has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for violations of Austria's Nazi Prohibition Act.



The musician, who goes by the name Mr Bond, gained a bigger public profile after a man who attacked a synagogue in the German city of Halle in 2019 used his music to accompany the live stream of his attack.



The judge at the Vienna Regional Court based his sentence on Thursday on the dangerousness of the 37-year-old defendant, pointing out that his songs had already been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times.



According to the indictment, the rapper glorified Nazism, Adolf Hitler and the mass extermination of Jews in his music and videos.



He had also produced hate songs targeting homosexuals, Muslims and people with dark skin, it said, as well as producing a video tribute to the assassin who killed 51 people in an attack on Muslims in New Zealand in 2019.



The accused pleaded guilty. "I was blinded and only now realize the implications of my actions," he told the court.



His 34-year-old brother, who admitted to running a right-wing extremist website but denied uploading his older brother's music, was sentenced to four years in prison.



The sentences can still be appealed.







