Joe Biden: 'Self-isolated' Putin may have put some advisors 'under house arrest'

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be self-isolated in Russia and may have fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers.
"He seems to be self-isolated and there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers," Biden said without citing evidence. "But I don't want to put too much stock in that at this time."
In his first public remarks on Western assessments about Kremlin tensions over the war in Ukraine, Biden also said he was "skeptical" about Moscow's claim to be scaling back its onslaught in parts of the country.