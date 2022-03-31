Joe Biden: 'Self-isolated' Putin may have put some advisors 'under house arrest'

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be self-isolated in Russia and may have fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers.

"He seems to be self-isolated and there's some indication that he has fired or put under house arrest some of his advisers," Biden said without citing evidence. "But I don't want to put too much stock in that at this time."



In his first public remarks on Western assessments about Kremlin tensions over the war in Ukraine , Biden also said he was "skeptical" about Moscow's claim to be scaling back its onslaught in parts of the country.







