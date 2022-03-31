Erdoğan to Zelensky: Istanbul talks have given "meaningful impetus" to peace efforts to end Russia-Ukraine war

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky by phone on Thursday that Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul this week had given "meaningful impetus" to efforts to end the war in Ukraine, according to the information released by the presidential sources.

During the telephone conversation, Erdoğan reiterated his proposal to bring together Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Turkey, the Turkish presidency said in a written statement.





ZELENSKY THANKS TURKEY FOR READINESS TO GUARANTEE UKRAINE'S SECURITY

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for Turkey's readiness to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in a call on Thursday, Zelensky said in a social media post.

Ukraine 's president also wrote that the two leaders "agreed on further steps towards peace."



