Erdoğan calls for immediate cease-fire ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech that stopping this tragedy is up to the sides.



"We have entered a time when talks need to yield concrete results. A fair peace will not have a loser, conflict continuing benefits no one," Erdoğan told the delegations ahead of the peace talks while calling for an immediate ceasefire to find peace between Russia and Ukraine .





ERDOĞAN: RUSSIA, UKRAINE BOTH HAVE 'LEGITIMATE CONCERNS'

Erdoğan told Russian and Ukrainian delegations due to resume face-to-face talks on Tuesday that "both parties have legitimate concerns."

The talks were due to kick off shortly at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul to try and end the war that has killed an estimated 20,000 people and forced more than 10 million from their homes.





ISTANBUL TALKS CAN PAVE WAY FOR UKRAINE-RUSSIA LEADERS' MEETING

Progress in talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators starting in Istanbul on Tuesday would pave the way for a meeting of the countries' two leaders, Erdoğan told the delegations ahead of the talks.

In a televised speech to the negotiators in Istanbul, Erdoğan said: " Turkey has displayed fair approach protecting rights, laws, sensitivities of both Russian, Ukrainian sides in all international platforms."

Several rounds of talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, and the last talks were held via video link on March 14, with no concrete results achieved yet.





Turkey made headlines worldwide on March 10 for hosting the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Although the sides failed to reach an agreement on a cease-fire, they agreed to continue negotiations over the conflict.

Russia's war on Ukraine has met with international outrage, with the EU, US and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.





At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,824 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which cautioned that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.







