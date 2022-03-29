AT LEAST NINE DEAD IN AIRSTRIKE IN UKRAINES MYKOLAIV

At least nine dead in airstrike in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

At least nine people were killed and 28 injured in a Russian missile strike on a regional government building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, prosecutors said Tuesday.

"Russia's defence forces carried out a missile strike on the building of Mykolaiv state administration," the prosecutor general's office said on messaging app Telegram, citing investigators.

"According to information currently available, nine people have been killed and 28 have been injured," the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor general's office also said in their statement on Telegram that police and rescuers were working at the scene.

In a video address to the Danish parliament earlier Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack and reported seven people died with 22 wounded.

"The residents of Mykolaiv posed no threat to Russia. And despite all this, like all Ukrainians, they became the targets of Russian troops," Zelensky said.

After a lull in the fighting that lasted several days, the attack on Tuesday morning surprised this city, which is home to half a million people in peacetime.

Mykolaiv stands on the road to Odessa, Ukraine's largest port in the south.

The front line in the region has recently shifted southeast to Mykolaiv, which is located near Kherson, the only major Ukrainian city that Russia claims to have taken under full control since the war started over a month ago.