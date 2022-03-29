US, Singapore leaders vow to strengthen strategic, economic ties

The leaders of the US and Singapore vowed Tuesday to further strengthen bilateral strategic and economic ties.

US President Joe Biden and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed "the enduring strength of the bilateral strategic partnership" the two nations enjoy and resolved "to further expand bilateral cooperation."

That includes a wide swathe of sectors from economic growth, to infrastructure, joint efforts to combat climate change, cybersecurity and outer space exploration, the leaders said in a statement.

"As we strengthen our partnership, we will promote a world in which all nations, large and small, can stand together as equals to tackle the most pressing challenges of our era and deliver for our people," they said.

Biden and Lee condemned "Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which clearly violates international law."

Speaking during a joint news conference at the White House, Lee called for "the sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of all countries big and small" to be respected.

"The unprovoked military invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext is unacceptable. We cannot condone any country arguing that another country's independence is the result of historical errors and crazy decisions," he added.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24, has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and the UK, among others, implementing stringent economic penalties on Moscow.

Hundreds of global companies have also suspended operations in Russia.

At least 1,179 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,860 injured, according to estimates by the UN, which noted that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.9 million Ukrainians have also fled to several European countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.