US judge says likely Trump committed crimes on election certification day

A US federal judge ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Donald Trump Adviser John Eastman on Monday, asserting the former president likely committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021," US District Court Judge David Carter wrote in his ruling submitted in the federal Central District of California.

The emails will be handed over to the US House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots, which left five people dead, including a Capitol police officer. 140 officers were also injured during the insurrection.

The ruling does not mean anyone involved has been found guilty of committing a crime, but it marks an important legal victory for the House panel, as it investigates the circumstances surrounding Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

The committee's March 3 filing was its most formal effort to link Trump to a federal crime. However, Eastman, the lawyer who consulted Trump as he attempted to reverse the election, was trying to withhold documents based on attorney-client privilege. The House panel argued there was a legal exception that allowed the release of communications from Eastman if it related to ongoing or future crimes.

Lawmakers do not have the authority to bring criminal charges on their own. They can only make referrals to the US Department of Justice, which has been investigating the 2021 riots.

The committee argued that Trump and his associates engaged in a "criminal conspiracy" to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College on Jan. 6. The panel said Trump and his team engaged in spreading false information about the election outcome, as well as pressured state officials to overturn their election results, potentially violating federal laws.

The Justice Department has not yet given any indication whether it is considering seeking criminal charges against the former president.