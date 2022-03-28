Ukraine says has 'proof' of use of banned weapons

Ukraine has proof Russian forces have used banned cluster bombs in two southern regions of the country, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Monday.

Cluster bombs spread dozens of tiny explosive charges across an area, some of which may not immediately explode and in effect become anti-personnel mines that pose a threat to civilians long after a conflict ends.

Pressure groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have said they have collected proof of use of cluster bombs in areas where civilians were present in Ukraine.

A UN treaty concluded in 1997 baned the use of anti-personnel mines, but neither Russia nor the United States signed, although Ukraine did.

Asked by journalists about the use of such munitions by Russians in their bombardments of the Ukrainian capital since the invasion began over a month ago, Venediktova said she didn't have concrete proof but that investigations were under way.

"But ... we have proof of the utilisation of cluster bombes in the Odessa region and in the Kherson area," she said.

Russian troops have been held at bay from advancing on Odessa, Ukraine's main port city on the Black Sea.

Kherson is the only major city that Russian forces have captured since their invasion began, but Ukrainian troops have sought to recapture the mid-sized city on the route from Russian-occupied Crimea to Odessa.

Venediktova said that journalists were bringing to light cases of possible use of cluster bombs and other banned weapons.

"But ... I can only mention instances where I have very concrete proof, for example ... when I have (bomb) fragments or soil samples and analyses," she said, without providing additional details.