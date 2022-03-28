Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet for peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine will hold fresh rounds of peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday as the Russian war on Ukraine has continued for over a month.

The two-day peace talks, to be held at the presidential Dolmabahçe office, are set to start at 10.30 a.m. local time (0730GMT).

The talks will be closed to the press, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Earlier today, a private plane carrying the Russian delegation landed at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport at around 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive in Istanbul later this evening.

On Sunday, in a phone call, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russia's Vladimir Putin agreed to hold the next round of peace talks in Istanbul.

Several rounds of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, with no concrete results achieved yet.

On March 10, Turkey made headlines worldwide for hosting the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Turkey has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the war, helped by its unique position in having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,151 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,842 injured, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be far higher.

More than 3.87 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with millions more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.