Russian negotiators arrive in Istanbul for peace talks with Ukraine

Russian negotiators arrived in Istanbul on Monday for a new round of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv as the Russian war on Ukraine has continued for over a month.

The private plane carrying the Russian delegation landed at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport at around 4 p.m. local time (1300GMT).

The Ukrainian delegation is expected to arrive in Istanbul this evening.

The two-day peace talks are set to start on Tuesday at the presidential Dolmabahçe office.

Several rounds of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have been held in Belarus so far, with no concrete results achieved yet.

On March 10, Turkey made headlines worldwide for hosting the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers in the southern city of Antalya, the highest-level meeting of the two sides since the war began on Feb. 24.

Turkey has won widespread praise for its efforts to end the war, helped by its unique position in having friendly relations with both Russia and Ukraine.