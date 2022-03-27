Pope says war in Ukraine is 'barbaric and contemptuous of God'

The Pope again used this week's Angelus prayer to appeal against the war in Ukraine.



Speaking to the faithful in St Peter's Square on Sunday, Francis called the conflict "barbaric and contemptuous of God."

"While brothers were killing each other without even seeing each other, children were being severely traumatized."



The pontiff underlined that there can be no victor in a war. "Every war is a defeat for all of us," Francis said. He again called on politicians to end violence. "War must not be something inevitable, we must not become accustomed to war."



The whole world must learn from such conflicts and the consequences, the Argentinian warned. "If we go out of this as we were before, then we are all guilty."



Since the war began, the 85-year-old has appealed for peace, while the Vatican has also sought to act as a mediator between the warring parties.



So far, Francis has not named Russia as the aggressor in his speeches. On Friday, in a rare and symbolic act, he consecrated Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. In doing so, he was asking for the special assistance of the mother of Jesus.