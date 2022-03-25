Nigerian military destroy stronghold of Boko Haram terror group

The Nigerian military on Friday said it has destroyed one of the largest camps of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The camp in the northeastern state of Borno was captured after intense fighting with terrorists of Boko Haram and Daesh West Africa Province (ISWAP), the army said in a statement.

Several terrorists were "neutralized in offensive clearance operations … around Ukuba and Camp Zairo in Sambisa Forest," the statement said, without specifying the exact numbers.

A large amount of weapons and equipment, including heavy artillery, a tank and other armored and combat vehicles, was seized.

The army also posted videos and photos on its Twitter page showing the aftermath of the operation , as well as the weapons and equipment recovered.

Military spokesperson Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko hailed the operation as a "major setback" for terrorist groups in Nigeria.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2009 before expanding to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

The terror group has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced nearly 3 million in Nigeria, according to the UN.

In the Lake Chad region, violence committed by Boko Haram has affected 26 million people and displaced some 2.6 million, the UN refugee agency has said.