UN labour agency suspends Russia cooperation

The International Labour Organization said Wednesday it was halting all technical cooperation with Russia until it stops its war in Ukraine, further isolating Moscow on the UN stage.

The ILO's governing body overwhelmingly backed a resolution that called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "grossly incompatible" with the principles of membership of the UN labour agency.

It decided to "t emporarily suspend technical cooperation or assistance from the ILO to the Russian Federation, except for the purpose of humanitarian assistance, until a ceasefire is agreed and a peaceful resolution is implemented".

Moscow is also suspended from certain meetings and conferences.

The resolution, brought forward by Canada, was carried by 42 votes in favour, with two against and eight abstentions.

Simon Manley, Britain's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, said: "The isolation intensifies. It's time to end this barbarous aggression, which goes against all the values of the ILO."

The European Union's mission said it was "deeply heartened" by the outcome, as the "devastation of jobs, enterprises and livelihoods" in Ukraine "will be massive".

The resolution has no impact, however, on Russia's right to vote for the organisation's new leader on Friday, nor in other decisions made by the governing body, which is the ILO's executive branch, an ILO spokeswoman said.

As one of the 10 states deemed of "chief industrial importance", Russia has a permanent seat on the body.

'END THE SUFFERING'

Founded in 1919, the ILO is the United Nations' oldest specialised agency, with 187 member states, which are represented by governments, employers and workers.

The Geneva-based ILO aims to promote rights at work, encourage good employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues.

"The continuing aggression by the Russian Federation, aided by the Belarusian government, against Ukraine is grossly incompatible with the aims and purposes of the organisation and principles governing ILO membership," the resolution said.

It called on Moscow to "immediately and unconditionally cease its aggression, withdraw its troops from Ukraine, end the suffering it is inflicting on the people of Ukraine, as well as refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any member state".

Freezing out Russia could yet have further consequences for the ILO.

The organisation has the largest UN office in Moscow -- the ILO's regional headquarters for eastern Europe and central Asia.

The resolution asks the ILO secretariat to look into the "possible relocation" of the office "to an area outside of the Russian Federation".

Russia has been increasingly marginalised across the United Nations since invading Ukraine on February 24.

On March 2, the UN General Assembly issued a powerful rebuke, voting 141-5 to deplore Moscow's invasion and demand an immediate withdrawal.

Two days later, an emergency debate at the Human Rights Council voted to set up a top-level investigation into breaches of humanitarian law and human rights violations during the war.