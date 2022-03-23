Turkey vows to continue efforts for peace, stability in Black Sea

Turkey will continue to work for peace and stability in the Black Sea, the National Security Council said on Wednesday.

"Turkey will continue its mediation and facilitation efforts besides implementing the Montreux Convention to maintain peace and stability in the Black Sea," said a statement after the meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

It further said that latest developments in the Black Sea proved that Turkey was right in its balanced position and efforts for global and regional peace.

The statement also underlined the need to increase efforts for a permanent solution to the issues between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity respected.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 977 civilians have been killed and 1,594 injured in Ukraine since Russia began its attack on its western neighbor last month, according to UN estimates.

More than 3.62 million people have fled to neighboring countries, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.