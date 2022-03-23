Ukrainian president addresses French parliament

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the French parliament Wednesday afternoon in a televised speech from his office in Kyiv.

The leader of the embattled eastern European nation spoke to French leaders of both houses gathered at the National Assembly and asked for ammunition, airpower, and humanitarian aid.

As National Assembly President Richard Ferrand welcomed Zelenskyy, saying "Ukraine is part of the European family," the parliament greeted Ukraine's president with a standing ovation and applause. Ferrand also welcomed the Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko, present in the audience.

"We will continue to assure everything to set up to provide assistance to you, whether it has to do with adopting restrictive measures against the aggressor or supplying humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and to the refugees," Ferrand said. "This must stop immediately and we call on Russia to comply with humanitarian and international law. We will remain firmly by your side."

Zelenskyy opened his remarks by extending his gratitude to the leaders gathered.

"You are well aware of what is happening in Ukraine, you know why it is happening, and you know who is guilty," he said.

"You are rational, honest people and I'd like to ask you a question: How can we stop this war? How can we bring about peace in Ukraine? Because most of the answers are in your hands, in our hands collectively."

Zelenskyy cited the bombing of pediatric and maternity hospitals on March 9, which, he noted, "fell on a quiet city in southern Ukraine, quiet until the Russians invaded." He detailed how women about to give birth were seriously wounded, some even asking the doctors to let them die.

"Around Europe, many people find it hard to believe that a whole world could be destroyed in this way."

The president then asked for a moment of silence for all those who have died.

Zelenskyy compared his besieged port city of Mariupol to the ruins of Verdun, the northeast French city that was destroyed in World War I and the site of an almost year-long battle between French and German troops.

He also said the Ukrainian women have been raped by Russian soldiers, refugees killed on the road, journalists targeted and killed, and "people who survived the Holocaust" now having to flee and hide in bomb shelters.

"Europe has not seen anything like this for decades. People are in despair, some of them are begging to die."

Zelenskyy then re-emphasized the need to look for the truth.

"What is left to us? Our values, unity, our determination to defend our freedom, to defend our joint liberty?"

He called for the two nations to act together, to put pressure on Russia together to force them to seek peace. President Zelenskyy also directly addressed France's President Emmanuel Macron for his assistance.

"We are grateful to France for their help. We are grateful to President Macron and his constant communication efforts. The Ukrainians have seen that France is also thirsty for truth and wants to protect it. ... We are expecting that your leadership will help encourage Russia to seek peace, to put an end to this war (that is) against liberty, equality, and brotherhood."

Referring to the French presidency of the EU, Zelenskyy said he believed a well-thought-out decision would be made.

"Tomorrow, it will be one month that Ukrainians have been fighting for their life and their freedom. We need more help, we need more support so that we don't lose your freedom," the Ukrainian leader stressed.

"We need weapons to fight against tanks, we need air defense. In order to keep our liberty alive, we need these arms and we need stronger sanctions. French companies should leave the marketplace."

Zelenskyy cited French firms such as Renault, Auchan, and others that have pulled out of doing business in Russia.

"These companies must stop the murder of innocent women and children. Everyone must remember that values are more important than profits, humans are more important than profits.

"We need guarantees for our security. We need securities that wars will no longer be possible in this world," Zelenskyy added.

Since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, at least 977 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, and 1,594 injured, the UN said. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Over 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to the neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.