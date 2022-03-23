TURKEYS UN ENVOY DEMANDS END TO UKRAINE WAR, SAYS IT HAS NO ‘VICTORS’

Turkey's UN envoy demands end to Ukraine war, says it has no ‘victors’

The Ukraine war is a "war without victors," Turkey's envoy to the UN Feridun Sinirlioğlu said Wednesday, calling for an immediate end to the fighting as Russia's war nears one month.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly special session on Ukraine, Sinirlioğlu said the war is the result of the "blatant violation" of international humanitarian law by Russia, which he called "unacceptable."

"It is a war without victors. A war which should have never started. A war which should cease immediately," said the Turkish envoy.

Turning to the fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol, Sinirlioğlu described the situation as "heart-breaking" and said "the victims of this violence are innocent people, first and foremost women and children."

He said 40 million Ukrainians are suffering inside their country and "they need our help," adding that 10 million others have already been displaced.

"For our part, we will not give up on our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," said the envoy. "As the host country to the largest refugee population in the world, we know what it means to flee the horrors of war."

Sinirlioğlu also asked for support for a draft resolution, "Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine," in the "spirit of the founders of the United Nations, in our common quest for peace and respect for human rights, and, in our shared duty to humanity."

"We must act now, for this is, in the truest sense of the word, a matter of life and death," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has met international outrage with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 953 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and 1,557 injured, according to UN estimates. It has warned, however, that the exact toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

More than 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.