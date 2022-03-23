Stoltenberg: NATO to give more support to Ukraine on nuclear and chemical threats

NATO leaders are set to agree extra support for Ukraine to deal with chemical and nuclear threats as it battles Russia's invading forces, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"Tomorrow, I expect allies will agree to provide additional support, including cybersecurity assistance as well as equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats," Stoltenberg said ahead of an urgent NATO summit in Brussels Thursday.





NATO SET TO DEPLOY FOUR NEW BATTLE GROUPS TO EASTERN FLANK

NATO leaders are set to agree at a summit significant new troop deployments for eastern allies in response to Russia's war in Ukraine, Stoltenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO's posture in all domains with major increases of forces in the eastern part of the alliance, on land, in the air and at sea. The first step is the deployment of four new NATO battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia," Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of an urgent summit happening Thursday.





NATO WARNS CHINA NOT TO HELP RUSSIA IN UKRAINE WAR

NATO worries China could support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the head of the Western military alliance said on Wednesday, adding the 30 member nations will discuss Beijing's role in the war Moscow is waging on its neighbour in Brussels on Thursday.

"China has provided Russia with political support, including by spreading blatant lies and misinformation," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.





Speaking on the eve of the NATO summit in Brussels, Stoltenberg mentioned concern that China could provide "material support" for Russia.

"I expect NATO to call on China to live up to its responsibilities."

BELARUS STILL ENABLING RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE

Belarus has been "complicit" in Russia's invasion of Ukraine even before it was launched, allowing its territory to be used for massing troops, and it continues to enable the invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

He told a news conference on the eve of a NATO summit in Brussels that Belarus has also allowed its military airfields to be used by Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians.





