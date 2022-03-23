German Defence Ministry aiming to send Kiev 2,000 anti-tank weapons

The German Defence Ministry is aiming to supply Ukraine with 2,000 more Panzerfaust anti-tank weapons from Bundeswehr stocks, sources tell dpa.



The ministry is seeking approval for the shipment from the Federal Security Council, a government committee that handles security policy and arms exports.



The Ukrainian armed forces have already received 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks, as well as 500 of some 2,700 Strela missiles from other stocks in Germany.



However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has been pleading for Berlin to send more defensive weapons to his country to counter Russian attacks.



