France's envoy to the United Nations has accused Russia of committing a "massacre" in Ukraine.



"The cities of Kiev, Mariupol and Mykolaiv, like so many others, are besieged and mercilessly shelled by the Russian army. It is a massacre and the worst is yet to come," French UN Ambassador Nicolas de Rivière told the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.



He condemned the killing of civilians and demanded that Russia immediately cease its attacks and respect international law.