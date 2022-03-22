No survivors found in wreckage of southern China plane crash

No survivors have been found from the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed with 132 people on board in southern China, Chinese state media reported Tuesday.



The plane's wreckage was found but no one has been found alive, broadcaster CCTV reported some 18 hours after the crash.



Several hundred fire and rescue workers were involved in the search efforts.



The seven-year-old Boeing 737 suddenly plummeted from a height of more than 8,000 metres on Monday, air traffic control reported.



On board were 123 passengers and 9 crew members, all Chinese nationals, making this the worst aviation accident in China for almost 12 years.



Flight number MU5735 crashed near Wuzhou in the southern Chinese province of Guangxi. It was on the way from Kunming, in Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.



US aircraft manufacturer Boeing said technical experts were ready to assist with investigating the cause of the accident led by Chinese civil aviation authorities.