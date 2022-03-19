UNITED STATES TO SEND STRYKER ARMY CONTINGENT TO BULGARIA TO STRENGTHEN NATOS EASTERN FLANK

Kiril Petkov

Bulgarian Prime Ministersaid thewould send a contingent of troops to the country to strengthen's eastern flank amid the war in Ukraine.Petkov made the announcement after holding talks with US Defence Secretaryin Sofia on Saturday.Theis to be part of ain Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Defence Ministry said.Petkov assured that there would be no arms deliveries fromto Ukraine."We have not talked in any way about military support for," he said during a press conference.Prior to's visit, there was an uproar in Bulgaria over reports in the international media thatmight hand over its Soviet-designed S-300 air defence system to Ukraine.Bulgarian Presidentwarned against supplying weapons toand thus involvingmore directly in the conflict.will, however, continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukrainians, Petkov said. Austin had earlier praised's aid to Ukraine and response to refugees fleeing the war.Austin and Petkov had visited Bulgarian andtraining at a military compound in easternon Friday.