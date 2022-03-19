UNITED STATES TO SEND STRYKER ARMY CONTINGENT TO BULGARIA TO STRENGTHEN NATOS EASTERN FLANK

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov
said the United States
would send a contingent of troops to the country to strengthen NATO
's eastern flank amid the war in Ukraine.
Petkov made the announcement after holding talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
in Sofia on Saturday.
The US Stryker army contingent
is to be part of a NATO battle group
in Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Defence Ministry said.
Petkov assured that there would be no arms deliveries from Bulgaria
to Ukraine.
"We have not talked in any way about military support for Ukraine
," he said during a press conference.
Prior to Austin
's visit, there was an uproar in Bulgaria over reports in the international media that Bulgaria
might hand over its Soviet-designed S-300 air defence system to Ukraine.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev
warned against supplying weapons to Ukraine
and thus involving Bulgaria
more directly in the conflict.
Bulgaria
will, however, continue to provide humanitarian support to Ukrainians, Petkov said. Austin had earlier praised Bulgaria
's aid to Ukraine and response to refugees fleeing the war.
Austin and Petkov had visited Bulgarian and US military personnel
training at a military compound in eastern Bulgaria
on Friday.