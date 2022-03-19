News
Turkey
Several injured in collision of multiple vehicles in Bolu Tunnel
Published March 19,2022
At least 17 people have been injured in an accident involving several cars in Bolu, north-western Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday.
"Seventeen injured, three of them in critical condition, have been transported to hospitals following a multiple-vehicle collision in Bolu Mountain Tunnel," Koca wrote on Twitter.
The Bolu Tunnel is on the busy motorway linking the capital Ankara and the largest city, Istanbul.
A total of 18 vehicles, including buses, trucks and passenger cars, were involved in the accident, state broadcaster TRT reported.
The reason for the accident was not immediately clear, according to TRT, but northern Turkey has seen heavy snowfall since Friday. Even before the accident, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya had advised drivers to stay off the roads on Saturday.
Bolu Governor Ahmet Ümit told TRT that a minivan driver lost control and that other vehicles then crashed onto it. The tunnel was closed to traffic, the broadcaster added.
Footage from TRT showed intercity buses, trucks and cars piled up in the tunnel and heavy traffic on the Anadolu Highway.
One man was seen trapped next to the driver's seat in a minivan as rescue teams worked to help other wounded.