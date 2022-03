Ukraine to receive more American-made Javelin and Stinger missiles within days - official

Ukraine will receive a new shipment of U.S. weapons within days, including Javelin and Stinger missiles , Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in a televised interview on Saturday.

"The (weapons) will be on the territory of our country in the nearest future. We are talking about days," Danilov said.