Parents of cinematographer killed on ‘Rust’ set trapped in Ukraine

The parents of late "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are reportedly trapped in the Ukrainian capital Kiev as Russian forces continue to attack humanitarian corridors, areas designed to evacuate civilians in war.



Hutchins was the Ukrainian-born cinematographer who died after being accidentally shot by a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico in October.



Her husband, Matthew Hutchins, said that her mother continues to work as a nurse in the same Kiev hospital she has worked for more than 10 years, TMZ reported on Friday.



Her father also remains in Kiev.



The late cinematographer's sister, as well as her 3-year-old niece, have both made it to the Romanian border, a spokesperson for Hutchins told the news site.



On Tuesday, the International Organization for Migration said that more than 3 million people have already fled Ukraine since Russia began invading the country three weeks ago. Most of them are women and children.



