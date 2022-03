A car of Russian state-owned television station RT passes by the company's office in Moscow, Russia (AP)

The Kremlin on Friday described Britain 's decision to revoke the broadcast licence of Russian state-backed television channel RT as "madness".

Britain's media regulator, Ofcom , said in a statement on Friday that RT received funding from the Russian state and was not satisfied that RT could be a responsible broadcaster, revoking its licence with immediate effect.