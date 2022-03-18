Belgium to hold off 10 more years on shutting down nuclear power

Belgium is going to use nuclear power for 10 years longer than planned, as the country mulls its energy options, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on Friday.



That means the Tihange 3 plant near the German border and the Doel 4 plant near Antwerp would remain operational through 2035.



The country had voted in 2003 to shut down its nuclear power plants, but has never fully weaned itself off the power source. More than half of the electricity it consumed in 2021 was generated by nuclear power, according to network operator Elia.



The debate about how Belgium will guarantee its power supplies has only grown more urgent since war broke out in Ukraine last month, calling into question oil and gas flows for all of Europe and sending prices skyrocketing.



