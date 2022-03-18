Turkish president inaugurates 1915 Çanakkale Bridge

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan inaugurated the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, one of Turkey's megaprojects, on Friday.

The landmark bridge was opened for traffic on the 107th anniversary of the Çanakkale Naval Victory, a key 1915 win during World War I.

In his address, Erdoğan emphasized that the bridge, which connects Asia and Europe for the first time over the Çanakkale (Dardanelles) Strait, is the longest mid-span suspension bridge in the world.

Three of the world's 10 longest mid-span bridges are now in Turkey, he said.

"Calculations indicate that this project will contribute €5.3 billion ($5.8 billion) to our economy in production, 118,000 people in employment and €2.4 billion in national income," he added.

Erdoğan said more than 5,000 workers and 740 machines were involved in the construction of the bridge, which started back in March 2017.

South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum also attended the opening ceremony.

He hailed the new bridge as "a main artery of the Turkish economy," saying it will greatly facilitate the movement of people and goods.

This bridge will enable Turkey to further cement its position as an international logistics hub connecting Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe and Central Asia, he added.

Shaped to symbolize an artillery shell as a tribute to the legendary World War I Battle of Gallipoli, also known as the Çanakkale Naval Victory in Turkey, the spires tower 318 meters (1,043 feet) high.

The 2.023-kilometer (1.26 miles) span symbolizes the year 2023, the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey's foundation.

The total length of the bridge is 4.608 kilometers (2.9 miles) and its red-and-white towers represent the Turkish flag.