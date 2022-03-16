TURKEY REITERATES IT WILL NOT RECOGNIZE CRIMEAS ILLEGAL ANNEXATION

Turkey reiterates it will not recognize Crimea's 'illegal annexation'

Turkey on Wednesday repeated its long-time policy against recognizing the illegal annexation of the Crimean Peninsula by Russia on the occasion of its eighth anniversary.

"Ukraine's Autonomous Republic of Crimea was annexed by the Russian Federation following the illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Turkey and the international community do not recognize this act which is a clear violation of international law," added the statement.

It underlined that Ankara would continue to closely follow developments in Crimea, particularly "the situation of Crimean Tatar Turks, who are among principal constituents of the Peninsula."

"On this occasion, we reaffirm our support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a strategic partner of Turkey," it added.

In 2014, Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal by the international community, including Turkey and the UN General Assembly.