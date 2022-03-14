Moscow drops mask mandate as Covid cases fall

The Russian capital Moscow has decided to lift the mandatory use of face masks due to falling numbers of coronavirus cases.



"As of Tuesday, we are waiving the requirement to wear protective masks," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Monday, when he signed a decree to this effect.



Companies are no longer obliged to carry temperature checks on workers and to install partitions at workplaces.



Across Russia, 41,000 new Covid-19 infections were registered in one day, according to government figures on Monday. Within 24 hours, more than 500 people died in connection to virus.



The vaccination campaign in the country continues to be slow. Only 57% of the 146 million inhabitants have been fully vaccinated.



