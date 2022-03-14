Ukraine reports explosion near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Russian troops have exploded parts of an ammunition depot not far from the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, according to Ukrainian sources.



The blast occurred near the ruins of a military training facility, the Ukrainian nuclear power operator Energoatom said on Telegram. The information could not be independently verified and there was initially no comment from the Russian side.



Energoatom added that the staff at the power plant had temporarily stopped working because of the explosion. It is not yet known whether the radiation levels have changed as a result of the incident.



Energoatom recently reported to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that the nuclear power plant was "under the control of the commander of the Russian armed forces." Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, on the other hand, denied that it had taken over operational control in an exchange with the IAEA.



