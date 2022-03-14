Fox News journalist injured outside of Kyiv, US outlet says

A Fox News journalist was injured just outside of Kyiv while covering Russia's war on Ukraine, the American television news network announced on Monday.

The network identified the injured journalist as State Department reporter Benjamin Hall. An on-air broadcast said there is a "minimal" amount of details available, but said Hall is hospitalized.

"This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers," CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement read out by anchor John Roberts.

This comes one day after American journalist Brent Renaud was shot dead on Sunday on the outskirts of Kyiv after reportedly coming under fire from Russian troops. Another journalist who was traveling with Renaud was also injured and hospitalized when their vehicle was ambushed, according to reports.

Russia's war against Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 596 civilians have been killed and 1,067 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

Some 2.8 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.