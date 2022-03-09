Zelensky emphasizes willingness to compromise ahead of talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized his willingness to compromise ahead of peace talks with Russian representatives on Thursday.



"In any negotiation, my goal is to end the war with Russia. And I am also ready to take certain steps," Zelensky told Germany's Bild newspaper.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Turkey.



"Compromises can be made, but they must not be the betrayal of my country," Zelensky said, without providing any further details. He also said that the other side should likewise be prepared to compromise.



He did not want to "talk about the details" publicly "yet," Zelenksy said, especially as he has not yet had direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Only after the direct talks between the two presidents can we end this war."

