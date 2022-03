Lavrov lands in Turkey for talks with Ukraine top diplomat: official

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Wednesday landed in Turkey for face-to-face talks with his Ukrainian counterpart, the first high-level contact with Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine, a Turkish official told AFP.

The talks scheduled for Thursday morning in the southern city of Antalya come as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pushed for Ankara to play a mediation role.