Erdoğan: Turkey ready to cooperate with Israel in energy area

Speaking during a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog on Wednesday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his remarks that Turkey is ready to cooperate with Israel in the energy area.



Erdoğan underlined that he believes Israeli leader Isaac Herzog 's visit will be a turning point in relations.



"Strengthening relations with Israel is of great importance for regional stability , peace as well as for both countries," Erdoğan said in a statement.



"Our common goal with Israel is to revive political dialogue between our countries based on common interests , respect for mutual sensitivities," the Turkish president added.



"I have shared Turkey's approach towards Palestine issue with Herzog," Erdoğan stressed in his comments.