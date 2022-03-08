TALIBAN VOWS TO UPHOLD SHARIA RIGHTS OF AFGHAN WOMEN ON INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

News World Taliban vows to uphold 'Sharia rights' of Afghan women on International Women's Day

Taliban vows to uphold 'Sharia rights' of Afghan women on International Women's Day

“International Women's Day is a great opportunity for our Afghan women to demand their legitimate rights. We protect and defend the rights of our Afghan women, God willing,” chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a separate statement.

DPA WORLD Published March 08,2022 Subscribe