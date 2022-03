The Ukrainian arms company Ukroboronprom has promised significant cash rewards to anyone who manages to capture or hijack a Russian fighter jet or helicopter.



The company offered $1 million for a functioning jet, on the Telegram messaging app. It offered half that sum for a helicopter.



The company also issued an appeal to Russian pilots: "For pilots of the Russian Federation who are willing to participate in this programme, we guarantee you will be granted citizenship in a free country!"