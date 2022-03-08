UKRAINES ZELENSKY READY TO HOLD TALKS WITH RUSSIA ON BREAKAWAY REGIONS DONBASS AND CRIMEA

News Middle East Ukraine's Zelensky ready to hold talks with Russia on breakaway regions Donbass and Crimea

"I am ready for dialogue - we are not ready for capitulation. We can discuss and find a compromise on how these territories will live on," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed in his comments to the US broadcaster ABC on Monday evening.