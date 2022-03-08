More than 20 killed in Russian airstrikes on north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy

At least 21 civilians, including two children, were killed in a Russian airstrike on a residential street in Ukraine's northeastern city of Sumy late on Monday, the regional prosecutor's office said in a statement on Tuesday.
The bodies were recovered by emergency services early on Tuesday in searches that are ongoing, it said.
"In some localities, residential buildings were bombed," Dmytro Zhyvytskyi
, head of Sumy's regional administration, said in a statement posted on Facebook early Tuesday.
He said several houses were destroyed when a bomb hit near the centre of Sumy
. More than 20 people were killed, including children, he said.
Four Ukrainian soldiers were also killed in what Zhyvytskyi
described as "unequal combat with the Russian military."
The information could not initially be independently verified.
Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov
meanwhile estimated the damage wrought to Ukraine
's transport infrastructure by the Russian invasion
at more than 10 billion dollars.
This included bridges, railway lines
and airports, he said in remarks reported in Tuesday's edition of the Ukrayinska Pravda newspaper.
The Ukrainian official said the damage
could be repaired in two years and that he was counting of foreign assistance to rebuild.
Russia was offering a fresh Ukraine ceasefire
for Tuesday, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya
said on Monday amid efforts to get civilians to safety.
Another round of talks between Russia
and Ukraine
is expected on Thursday.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
confirmed plans that would see him meet with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov
in Turkey this week.
"Currently the 10th [of March] is planned. Let's see - if he flies to Antalya
, then I'll fly too. Let's sit down, let's talk," Kuleba said in a video message on Monday evening.