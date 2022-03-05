Ukraine’s president slams NATO’s decision not to create no-fly zone

Ukraine's president slammed NATO's decision Friday to not create a no-fly zone above his country amid its war with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy described a meeting Friday by NATO foreign ministers as "a weak and confusing summit."

"All intelligence services of NATO countries are well aware of the enemy's plans and that Russia wants to continue the offensive. For nine days we have seen a brutal war; they are destroying our cities, they are bombing our people, our children," Zelenskyy said in a statement. "Knowing that new attacks and casualties were inevitable, NATO deliberately decided not to close the skies over Ukraine to flight."

Zelenskyy said that by refusing to create a no-fly zone, NATO has given a "green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages."

"We believe that NATO countries are creating a fable that by supposedly closing the skies over Ukraine to flight, they will provoke Russia's direct aggression against NATO. This is self-hypnosis. As of today, all those who die are dying, are dying because of you," he added.