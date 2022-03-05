Vladimir Putin calls Western sanctions on Russia "declaration of war"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a declaration of war and defended Russia's invasion of Ukraine , saying Moscow needed to defend Russian speakers in Ukraine's east as well as its own interests.

Speaking to female flight attendants in comments broadcast on state television, the Kremlin leader said Russia wanted Ukraine to be "demilitarised", "denazified" and that Ukraine should have neutral status.

PUTIN: EVERYTHING GOING ACCORDING TO PLAN IN UKRAINE

Putin said in a statement on Saturday that everything was going to plan in Ukraine and the Russian army would fulfill its aims as part of the special military operation .

PUTIN WARNS AGAINST NATO IMPOSING NO-FLY ZONE OVER UKRAINE