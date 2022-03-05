Turkey reports nearly 32,400 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported 32,389 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

According to the Health Ministry, 174 related deaths and 57,894 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, and as many as 360,353 virus tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 145.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

More than 57.7 million people have received a first vaccine jab, while over 52.8 million have been immunized twice.

As the virus seems to be receding, earlier this week Turkey scrapped the outdoor mask mandate, a longtime measure to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Since December 2019, the virus has claimed nearly 6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 444.1 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.