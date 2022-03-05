Erdoğan tells EU chief Michel: Turkey will make all its efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday that Turkey will continue all its efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia , the Turkish presidency said in a statement.





NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Ankara has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine unacceptable and offered to host peace talks.

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said earlier the president would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.







