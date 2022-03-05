 Contact Us
Erdoğan tells EU chief Michel: Turkey will make all its efforts to achieve peace between Russia and Ukraine

According to the latest information gained from Beştepe sources on Saturday, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told European Council President Charles Michel that Ankara will maintain all its efforts to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Published March 05,2022
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday that Turkey will continue all its efforts to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Ankara has called Russia's invasion of Ukraine unacceptable and offered to host peace talks.

Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said earlier the president would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.