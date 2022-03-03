Canada imposes 35% tariff on goods from Russia and Belarus

Canada has imposed 35% tariffs on all goods from Russia and Belarus due to the war in Ukraine.



The move sees Ottawa withdraw the two countries' privileged trade status, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday, adding that Canada was the first country worldwide to remove the trade status.



She said Canada would encourage other countries to do likewise.



She also said Canada would impose sanctions on 10 managers from Russian energy companies Rosneft and Gazprom. Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 individuals and entities since 2014, she said.



