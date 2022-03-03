News World Dozens of people killed in Russian airstrike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv

At least 33 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of air strikes by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 03,2022