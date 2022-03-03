News
Dozens of people killed in Russian airstrike on Ukrainian city of Chernihiv
At least 33 bodies have been recovered from rubble in the wake of air strikes by Russian forces on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, the Ukrainian emergency services said in an online post.
Published March 03,2022
At least 33 people were killed in an airstrike in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on Thursday, the Ukrainian authorities said in a statement.
Some 18 people were injured, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashenko said on messaging app Telegram.
"Rescue work has been temporarily suspended due to heavy shelling," according to the rescue services.
Videos shared online showed emergency crews extinguishing a fire in a block of flats. Parts of the buildings were destroyed while the courtyard was full of rubble.
Chernihiv, in north-eastern Ukraine, is close to the Belarusian border and is surrounded by Russian troops, Ukrainian sources say.