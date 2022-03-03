United States imposes sanctions and visa restrictions on Russian oligarchs and their families

The Biden administration sanctioned numerous Russian oligarchs for their continued support of Russian President Vladimir Putin despite his "brutal invasion" of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.



Washington also said: "It is targeting additional Russian elites and family members who have "enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people, and some have elevated their family members into high-ranking positions."



"Others sit atop Russia's largest companies and are responsible for providing the resources necessary to support Putin's invasion of Ukraine ."



"These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the US financial system, their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use," the statement underlined while naming Alisher Usmanov and Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as among those affected.









