Bangladeshi sailors evacuated from stranded ship in Ukraine

Twenty-eight sailors of a Bangladeshi vessel, which was stranded at a Ukrainian port after being hit by a missile, have been evacuated, Bangladeshi authorities said on Thursday.

"All crew members of the stranded Bangladeshi cargo ship in the Ukrainian seaport have been taken to a safe place. Sailors are now safe." State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said in a video statement.

"Soon we will manage to send them to Warsaw. We, after having consultations with concerned government agencies, will bring them back to Bangladesh," Alam said.

On Wednesday, a third engineer of the stranded cargo ship was killed after a missile hit the vessel.

Quoting Bangladesh's Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila, the state minister said that the body of the third engineer is with the rescued sailors.