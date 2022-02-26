Thousands protest in Frankfurt in solidarity with Ukraine

Thousands of people protested in the German city of Frankfurt on Saturday against the Russian attack on Ukraine.



With blue and yellow Ukrainian flags, participants expressed their solidarity with the eastern European country.



At the rally organized by the Green Party under the motto "Solidarity with Ukraine - Peace in Eastern Europe," Consul General Vadym Kostiuk of Ukraine, who is based in Frankfurt, also spoke to the participants.



On placards, people demanded "Stop Putin - Stop War."



According to initial police reports, there were no incidents.



Rallies, demonstrations and vigils were also planned in many other places in Germany on Saturday.